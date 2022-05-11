Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 642 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 17.5% in the third quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,610 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $5,443,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $1,826,000. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $1,516,000. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $683,262.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 360,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,823,882.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $89.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -90.36 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.15 and its 200-day moving average is $143.61. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.88 and a 52 week high of $209.00.
Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $256.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Axon Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
