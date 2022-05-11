Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 418 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $61.04 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $78.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.96.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

