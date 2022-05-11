Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 63,259 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 62.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 85,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 33,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 711,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,819,000 after acquiring an additional 125,800 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $5,996,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,961,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,263,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

NYSE MPW opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.25. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The business had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.03%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

