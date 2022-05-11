Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,495 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,777 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 183,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

EFSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.17. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $42.23 and a one year high of $51.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

