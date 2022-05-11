Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,818,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,234,000 after purchasing an additional 430,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,140 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,827 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,420,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,272 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,595,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,695,000 after purchasing an additional 145,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $2,610,729.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,182.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,121.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,580 shares of company stock worth $3,952,793. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAG stock opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.76.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.14%.

About Conagra Brands (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

