Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 69,292 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,476,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,292 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.28% of STORE Capital worth $119,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 101.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in STORE Capital by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average is $31.64.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 138.74%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STOR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

