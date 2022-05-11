Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $681,000 Stock Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,722 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,229 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth about $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BBBY shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market cap of $807.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.61. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $44.51.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

