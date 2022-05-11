Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 197 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,306 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,914,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,314,000 after acquiring an additional 198,601 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,460,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,886,000 after acquiring an additional 270,020 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,166,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,641,000 after acquiring an additional 708,008 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,058,000 after acquiring an additional 236,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 813,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,818,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

PB opened at $67.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.02. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.40 and a 12-month high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PB shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

