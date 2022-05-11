Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Vontier were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vontier by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 148,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vontier news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Naemura bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VNT opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $28.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Vontier had a return on equity of 102.18% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $748.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 2.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

