Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.17 Million Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,946 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCLH opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $33.95. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.46.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. The business had revenue of $521.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16735.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

