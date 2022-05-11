Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $876,000 Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 503.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CUBE opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average of $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.05. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.13 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 10.78%. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.81%.

CUBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

About CubeSmart (Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.