LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock Holdings Boosted by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 198.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 767,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,854,000 after acquiring an additional 77,926 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPLA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.59 per share, with a total value of $249,198.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 23,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $4,179,221.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,522 shares of company stock valued at $9,151,744. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $172.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.03 and a 1 year high of $220.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.95.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

