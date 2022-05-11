Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,689 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CNX Resources by 111.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 649,823 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in CNX Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 15.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 69.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 83,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.20.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of ($913.10) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 293.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

