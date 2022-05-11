Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $335,000 in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.52% of JPMorgan International Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. ACT Advisors LLC. grew its position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JIG opened at $52.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.34. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $51.09 and a 1 year high of $83.24.

