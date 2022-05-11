Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in GoodRx by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GoodRx by 208.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in GoodRx by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter worth $91,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on GoodRx from $47.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on GoodRx from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.72.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $48.05. The company has a current ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.29.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.61 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. GoodRx’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

