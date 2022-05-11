Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $738,000 Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRNS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRNS. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.23.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,797,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $68,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,374.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $268,070. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average is $46.55. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $73.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.24. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

