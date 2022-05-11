Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 980.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $200,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $468,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,843 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,493. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.69.

Newmont stock opened at $68.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.85.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

