Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 558 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in LPL Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in LPL Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $172.24 on Wednesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.03 and a 12 month high of $220.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPLA. Citigroup increased their target price on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JMP Securities upgraded LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.59 per share, with a total value of $249,198.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $2,824,123.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,522 shares of company stock worth $9,151,744. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

