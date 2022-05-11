UMB Bank N A MO Purchases Shares of 520 Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 520 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 996.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $180.98 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $174.64 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.88.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.28.

About Atlassian (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.