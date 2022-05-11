First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 37,539 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 128.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,539 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 39,764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

AMX stock opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $22.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.41.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.97 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 30.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded América Móvil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays raised their target price on América Móvil from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

