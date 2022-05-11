BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,706,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $114,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 33.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 27,347 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2,907.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 29,074 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.6% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 109.0% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 32,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 16,812 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BJ. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at $953,521.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $61.25 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.08 and a 1 year high of $74.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

