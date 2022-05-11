Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,968,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,588 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.15% of Horace Mann Educators worth $114,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 20.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,165,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,973,000 after buying an additional 39,045 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,948,000 after buying an additional 119,873 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $61,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HMN opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.54.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.32). Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

