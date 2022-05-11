Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 119,311 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,535,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 119,311 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $115,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $810,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,630.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 180,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,256,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,926,000 after buying an additional 50,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 53,256 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average of $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.96%.

In related news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,426,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,622.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,650 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.46.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

