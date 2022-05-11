MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,950,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 869,404 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.44% of MGIC Investment worth $114,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTG. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.82% and a return on equity of 14.61%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

