Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,133,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.22% of Aramark worth $115,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aramark by 75.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 118.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aramark in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Aramark by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000.

Aramark stock opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 247.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.31%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

