Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 5,740 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.15% of Deckers Outdoor worth $115,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $9,005,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $1,729,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $9,044,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

DECK opened at $236.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.42. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $229.85 and a 12-month high of $451.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DECK. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.27.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.