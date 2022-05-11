First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes $1.51 Million Position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 72,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of OLO by 8.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of OLO by 0.5% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 187,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of OLO by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of OLO by 4.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 62,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of OLO by 6.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 52,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OLO alerts:

In other OLO news, Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $4,694,046.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $264,870.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,318,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

OLO opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.45. Olo Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.03.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 28.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OLO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

OLO Profile (Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.