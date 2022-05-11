Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $115.83 Million Stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,588,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,129 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $115,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in ManTech International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,098,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,122,000 after purchasing an additional 19,289 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in ManTech International by 17.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 805,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,141,000 after purchasing an additional 121,661 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ManTech International by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,224,000 after purchasing an additional 124,797 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ManTech International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ManTech International by 24.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,558,000 after purchasing an additional 39,908 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ManTech International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $82.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.74. ManTech International Co. has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $92.00.

ManTech International ( NASDAQ:MANT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $675.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.43 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 5.24%. ManTech International’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

In other ManTech International news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total transaction of $734,082,419.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

MANT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ManTech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ManTech International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ManTech International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair raised ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ManTech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

About ManTech International (Get Rating)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.