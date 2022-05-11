Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,071,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.48% of Axos Financial worth $115,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AX. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,546,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth $10,563,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,969,000 after buying an additional 176,193 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 49.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after buying an additional 104,264 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth $4,212,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.87. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.95 and a 1 year high of $62.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.46.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $178.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $76,989.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $180,881.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

