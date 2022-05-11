First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,968 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 370.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,087,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2,815.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.61. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $64.91.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.