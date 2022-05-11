Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,532 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.21% of Valmont Industries worth $117,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 355.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

VMI stock opened at $240.06 on Wednesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $203.30 and a one year high of $277.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.77. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $980.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.31%.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 7,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $1,833,169.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,955.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total transaction of $199,937.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

About Valmont Industries (Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.