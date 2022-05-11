Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $117.77 Million Stock Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,743 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.04% of Cavco Industries worth $117,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $230.53 on Wednesday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.46 and a 52 week high of $327.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.98.

CVCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Cavco Industries from $426.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

