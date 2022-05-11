Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 9,178 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,241,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.89% of TriNet Group worth $118,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 30,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total transaction of $34,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $1,715,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,399 shares of company stock valued at $6,400,625. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.48.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $81.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.43 and a 52-week high of $109.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.29.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 50.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

