Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,096,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.29% of Avient worth $117,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avient by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Avient by 25.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

AVNT stock opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average is $52.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.46. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $61.46.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

