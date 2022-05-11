Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 17,425 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,970,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,425 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.44% of Mueller Industries worth $116,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 273.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $120,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,202.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $142,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLI opened at $52.47 on Wednesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $63.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.67. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mueller Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

