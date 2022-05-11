Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $116.88 Million Stock Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,838,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,138 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Premier were worth $116,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Premier in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Premier by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Premier in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Premier in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $32.57 and a one year high of $42.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.28.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $347.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.10 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Premier’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Premier’s payout ratio is 34.63%.

PINC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.57.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

