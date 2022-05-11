Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 33,605 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,575,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,605 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $117,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 263.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,991,000 after acquiring an additional 446,961 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,890,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,913,000 after acquiring an additional 143,034 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 68.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,384,000 after acquiring an additional 124,346 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 68.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 115,899 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,016,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $83.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.67.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $218,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $761,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,316 in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

