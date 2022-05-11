Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 57,266 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,311,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,266 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.25% of Newell Brands worth $115,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Newell Brands by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in Newell Brands by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 324,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 88,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 343,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 18,626 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

NWL opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

