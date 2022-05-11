Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,286,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,157 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Materion worth $118,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Materion during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Materion by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 44,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 19,984 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Materion during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Materion by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Materion by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

Shares of MTRN opened at $79.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.78. Materion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.92 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Materion had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $449.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTRN. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Materion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.