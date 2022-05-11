Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $117.35 Million Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,998,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,730 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.10% of Patterson Companies worth $117,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Patterson Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,238,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Patterson Companies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Patterson Companies by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $185,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $308,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $704,020 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PDCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average of $30.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

