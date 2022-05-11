Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 855,229 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,012 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.19% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $116,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,976,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,036,000 after acquiring an additional 273,343 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,917,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,588,000 after buying an additional 254,604 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,015,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,996,000 after buying an additional 147,372 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,415,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,734,000 after buying an additional 599,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,157,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,260,000 after buying an additional 11,182 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $95.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.47. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.79 and a 52 week high of $138.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

