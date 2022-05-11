Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $116.16 Million Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 666,917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,890 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $116,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 59,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKSI. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.56.

MKSI stock opened at $114.61 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $191.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.83 and its 200-day moving average is $150.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

