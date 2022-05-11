First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,433 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,946 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.45% of First Citizens BancShares worth $118,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 292.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 39.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $49,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Newcomb acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $669.55 per share, for a total transaction of $502,162.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $669,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $880,580 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FCNCA. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $964.00.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $643.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $673.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $610.67 and a one year high of $947.71.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $18.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.32 by $5.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 63.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.35%.

About First Citizens BancShares (Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.