Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 39,362 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,425,389 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,362 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.32% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $116,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 523.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SASR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $38.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.70. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $52.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.34%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

