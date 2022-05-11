The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 678,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,518 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.55% of Clorox worth $118,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Enhancing Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $533,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Clorox by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Clorox by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $156.23 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $127.02 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.38.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.75%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

