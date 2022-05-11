Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $118.70 Million Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,448,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,715 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $118,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $6,751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,569,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 24,170 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,023,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1,077.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $77.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.83. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.21 and a twelve month high of $94.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.62.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.09 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

