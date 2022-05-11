Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 12,002 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,512,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,002 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of Dominion Energy worth $118,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 698.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 19,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 116,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,539,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

NYSE:D opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

