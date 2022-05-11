Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 391,458 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,624,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 391,458 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.14% of Radian Group worth $118,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $292.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.22 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 50.71%. Radian Group’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

