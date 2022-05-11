Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 9,260 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,171,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $119,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 38.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howard Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $82.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 78.41 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.13 and its 200-day moving average is $95.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52 week low of $81.31 and a 52 week high of $108.98.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.62. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 2.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Howard Hughes declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 15th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

