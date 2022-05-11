Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,757,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50,076 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.52% of Federal Signal worth $119,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Federal Signal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Shares of FSS opened at $32.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.02. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Federal Signal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.